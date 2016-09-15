Today's Webtip: Bohemian Rhapsody VR

Now you can get inside the mind behind the music. Sort of.

I know that sounds bad, but that is really how they tried to explain the VR video for Bohemian Rhapsody. That ancient hit that everyone seems to know and at least sing along to.

Now, decades after it's release it has be reimagined for some modern technology. And not by some over achiever fan group but by the band itself and a serious VR studio.

For the full experience you will need the app, but a 360 video is apparently available.

You can read more about it (and get some pretty interesting information about Brian May, by reading the article on www.engadget.com ).

Now if they could do this as a mashup with the muppet version that would be perfect.