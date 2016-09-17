Today's Webtip: Roguelike Celebration

a convention celebrating that ancient adventure game genre.

Roguelikes are is a dungeon crawl game that uses procedurally generated dungeon levels, a turn based system and permanent death. They are ancient, and can be highly addictive. And terrifyingly difficult.

I still haven't been able to come back to the surface, and have been playing them for decades. Cue that Beck song...

Roguelike

Today a bunch of fans, coders and the men behind the original Rogue will be getting together to celebrate this genre. That celebration will consist of some gaming, some eating, and a lot of speakers. That might not sound like something for us on this side of the planet, but since they have decided to stream the talks we can also get in on the fun.

You can find more information about the speakers and their plans at the event home page. roguelike.club

The one I wouldn't want to miss starts at 19:30 this evening:

Rogue panel with Glenn Wichman, Michael Toy & Ken Arnold. The three original creators of Rogue will have a panel discussion about rogue and its history - moderated by David Craddock. They will discuss the game's development and their process as well as its legacy, before opening the floor for questions from the audience.

But there are a few other talks that should be interesting for anyone into game development as well.