Today's Webtip: Become a Martian

take part in a free online course to learn how to survive on mars.

First off, I have not seen The Martian. It's on my list of things to do. But to be honest, so is going to mars, and I don't know how likely that is either.

Fortunately for me, and anyone else who might be toying with the idea, there is now a way to prepare for that eventuality. A free online course to teach you the stuff you need to know not to die should you get stranded on the red planet.

Nasa Goddard

It has been put together by Monash University, and features lot's of scientific types and some pretty cool spacesuits. At least in the one video I have seen. There is only a teaser available on the website so I have no idea what the course itself will really be like. But it's free so the worst that could happen is I waste some time and learn a little science in the process.

It actually sounds like a pretty nifty way of sneaking some education into places it might normally end up. The course is open to anyone who is interested and taught by Tina Overton and Jasmina Lazendic-Galloway.

It starts on October 24th.

www.futurelearn.com