Today's Webtip: Timetravel with MOMA

The Museum of Modern Art has documentation from every exhibition since 1929 online.

This is really pretty cool. Especially when you consider how few museums and public institutions have managed to make a significant portion of their collections or materials freely available.

Back in the 90's there was actually a bit of a copyright feeding frenzy as a few major corporations started buying up copyrights to representations of famous works. It started back in the days of interactive CD Roms and has continued to have an effect on the development of online offerings due to the nature of modern copyright laws. The business of pictures of pictures is pretty damn big.

MOMA

But a few museums have placed an emphasis on public value. The Smithsonian has already been a webtip for various online projects in the past, and MOMA has long been ahead of the rest.

Now they have offered a comprehensive collection of the documentation and materials they have collected from their exhibitions. Starting with their very first from 1929. A show of post-Impressionist paintings by Cézanne, Gauguin, Seurat, and Van Gogh.

Want to take a trip back in time? Go now: www.moma.org

