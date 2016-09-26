Today's Webtip: Let the games begin!

The first debate of the two US presidential candidates happens tonight.

So, it's the moment we have all been waiting for. And by we I mean trolls, shitposters, cynics, fact-freaks and people who generally enjoy watching things burn.

Other people might be anxious to see it as well. But they aren't the ones who will be keeping me entertained. I'm looking forward to the shitstorm that's a brewing and I want to watch it in real time.

If you want to as well, then go ahead and watch it with me. You should be able to do it online, and there is an article (well, thousands) to show you how to do it.