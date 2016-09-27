Today's Webtip: The Best Facts!!!

NPR has them. Yuuuuuuge facts. All of them.

There was a bit of a scandal when it was announced that the moderator of last nights U.S. Presidential debate said there wouldn't be any fact checking from him. It turns out he did do a little bit, and many people were happy with his performance, but that initial scare sent a lot of people scrambling to get some real-time fact checking prepared.

Because if there is one thing the Republican debates taught us, it was that truthiness really is a thing.

Well, that and the constant barrage of candidate Trumps less than concrete grip on actually facts.

Many groups were working on it, but NPR but together a rather interesting solution. They offered a real time transcription with fact checking on the fly. The result is worth reading and pretty darn amusing.

Almost as amusing as Jonathan Mann's supercut of the true star of the proceedings. Mr. Trumps sniffles.

www.npr.org