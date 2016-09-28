Today's Webtip: To Mars!

Elon Musk really wants humanity to get off this rock.

You can probably say a lot of things about Mr. Musk. But thinking small would not be one of them. His list of things to do is probably one of the grandest any public has put forth the last couple of years.

But his most recent takes the cake. He wants us to colonise mars. Using technology his company has developed. Although I am usually pretty sceptical of really wealthy dudes convincing governments to spend public money on their pet projects (I'm looking at you Dick) this one pushes all of my 6 year old buttons. I mean, I grew up dreaming of interplanetary travel, and this man is pushing for it.

He dropped his plans for humanity at the International Astronautical Conference in Mexico.

I know I'm never going to be the one going, but it's still sort of cool to have some serious talk about things like this again. And reading something like "SpaceX and NASA are clear leaders in the Mars-colonization market, though other companies are attempting to make the journey as well." is one of the more WTF moments I have had recently. And considering the way 2016 is going, that is saying a lot.

Of course, my inner adult can't just watch all of this happen and let it slide. Anyone looking for a somewhat more critical article about the announcement might want to read an article at www.theguardian.com