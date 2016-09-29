Today's Webtip: Film Art

a massive collection of film posters without text.

Movie posters usually feature some pretty awesome artwork. But most of the time that artwork is obscured by all sorts of writing. That typography can be pretty amazing too, but sometimes it is nice to have a chance to just enjoy the imagery.

Star Wars

Something you can now do for what appears to be thousands of movies. It's a huge collection in a really unfriendly forum post, but anyone willing to spend some time looking for what they want will probably find it.

For those who would like to just browse through some curated galleries, I would suggest going to nerdist.com

The rest are here