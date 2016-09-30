Today's Webtip: Auto Audio Adé

Keep sites from starting automatically making noise.

There was a time when gif-laden blinky websites used to let out a cacophony of midi-based terror. Something which was pretty quickly viewed as very rude and generally frowned upon.

That particular terror pretty much died out with Geocities, and we had a few years of peace and quiet.

But recently the number of sites auto loading embedded video or relying on video ads has increased any my online world has gotten a lot louder. Browser development has helped a bit, now that you can mute sound on the tab itself, but it can still be a pain.

Chrome users have some help now though. A plugin that only lets white listed sites make any sound.

You can get it at chrome.google.com