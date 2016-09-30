Caribou Legs - A First Nation Warrior

Brad Caribou Legs Firth is running from the east to the west coast of Canada with a cause and I caught up with him for a chat.

Brad Firth

Brad Firth, who goes by the name Caribou Legs, is running from one Canadian coast to the other Canadian coast, on a mission to get attention for missing and murdered indigenous women.

The exact number of indigenous women that have gone missing or have been murdered in Canada over the past 30 years is in dispute, some estimate 500 missing women, and other citing statistics of over 1000.

Most of the cases are never investigated by the Canadian authorities and Caribou Legs wants to change that.

Caribou Legs

Interview with Caribou Legs

Riem: Why are you running from coast to coast in Canada?

Caribou Legs: There’s a couple of reasons why I’m running across Canada raising awareness around health and wellness, worries about violence. My sister died due to a domestic violence incident. So, as a result of that, I wanted to raise awareness around her death, bring it to the platform of murdered and missing indigenous women, to bring my pain and suffering, my grieving and loss into that.

On a note aside from my actual interview with Caribou Legs, when I contacted him for an interview, I suggested we skype. He said he hadn't done that before and needed to learn the language of skype...he did just that in just a few minute's time and not long after that, he posted on his Facebook feed that he had a skype address now and that if teachers wanted him to speak with students in classrooms across Canada, he was up for it.

Many have already taken him up on that offer.

Caribou Legs then posted a thank you to me.

To me!?!

This man redefines gracious.

Riem: Where are you now? How far have you gotten?

Caribou Legs: Well, I’ve run across eight provinces from Vancouver to Quebec and I’m just outside of Quebec City, probably two hundred kilometers so I’m very close to the New Brunswick border which is about maybe, another one hundred kilometers or so to go.

Riem: So, if you look at Canada and you think about it, you’re nearly three quarters done?

Caribou Legs: Yup. I think, about six thousand kilometers I’ve run out of the seven thousand, five hundred kilometers length from coast to coat.

Riem: That’s amazing. Hey Caribou Legs! Can you please describe to the listeners what your face looks like?

Caribou Legs: I have war paint. If you look at traditional warrior war paint in history, that’s what my face looks like. My face has lines, white paint, and I have dark black paint over my eyes, covering my eyes, and then I have red, bloodshed lines down both my cheeks representing all the bloodshed that’s been given to the women by these men out there. I carry that. It’s very astonishing to a lot of people, when they look at my face because it’s never been done before in Canada. Never before has a warrior run across the length of Canada honouring the women, raising awareness for the women, speaking for the women as a man.

Riem: When we write each other, you sign of with ‘all my relations’. What is that?