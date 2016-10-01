Today's Webtip: The Seven Red Hoods

A little look into that the world could have been like if Walt Disney had been French.

One of the things we all know and love about Disney is their love of public domain content.

Not that they love releasing their works into the public domain, just that they love taking things from the public domain and making lots of money with it. Like the story of Snow White. A story that has been told many times, in many different ways, and seemed to have found it's final form in the big screen adaptation done by Disney.

Until now.

The Seven Red Hoods - Taupes from Eddy on Vimeo.

Too short, I know.

Maybe someone will decide to try to kickstart the hell out of this...