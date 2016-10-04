Today's Webtip: Spring Press

what it's like to compress a heavy metal spring and why it isn't such a good idea.

This is what the internet is for. Watching other people do things that really shouldn't be done, and then getting the explanation for just why you might not want to do that.

First, the thing you shouldn't do:

At the very beginning of the video he mentions that this might have been the stupidest thing he has done yet. Unfortunately, he doesn't explain why.

I don't know about you, but that I think that kind of information is sort of important. Details man!

That's where the internet comes to the rescue. Well, the guys at Jalopnik. They have acres to the people with the kind of first hand experience that only a few decades in the workshop can provide.

