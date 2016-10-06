Today's Webtip: Blue Origin

Yet another step closer to commercial space flights.

Space-X has been leading the headlines lately when it comes to private space companies. Their booster landing tests have been pretty spectacular, and the videos have usually gone viral.

But they aren't the only one trying to push space flight forward. And now Blue Origin, the company put together by Jeff Bezos, has done a test that was much more successful than they dared to hope for.

The main goal of the flight test was to make sure their inflight escape system would work. They basically just wanted to make sure the crew capsule would be able to separate from the booster and get back to the ground safely. The booster, which is meant to be reusable like the Flacon-X, was expected to be destroyed in the process.

Except it wasn't. It actually managed to complete its fifth and final flight by making a successful landing as well.

You can watch the whole flight stream here:







Or, if you are impatient, you can just watch the launch and landing







Or you can read a bit of background information at techcrunch.com.