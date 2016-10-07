Today's Webtip: Speak, Memory

Taking the thought of our digital remains to an entire other place.

Have you ever spent any time thinking about just how much digital detritus you generate? How many little bits and pieces of your personality are scattered across the web and hard-drives?

Or have you ever visited the social networking profile of a deceased friend and been amazed that people still post messages to them long after they have passed?

Fans of dystopian science fiction have already probably spent a little too much time dealing with the bad places that type of information could go. But could there be a bright side to it? Could our innate urge to leave some kind of mark on the world be used to provide some kind of comfort to those we have left behind? Or could that information eventually be used to help provide the basic seeds for a new type of artificial intelligence?

If you have never thought about those things before, or even if you have, it might be worth the time to check out the article about a woman who used the digital remains of a dead friend to form the basis of a new kind of chat-bot.

It's an interesting article that could either be really creepy, or really comforting.

To be honest, I still don't know which...

Spek, Memory