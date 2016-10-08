Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 8. Oktober 2016"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Radio FM4

FM4 Charts

Jeden Samstag um 17 Uhr im Radio. Außerdem auf YouTube, Spotify, Deezer und So (23 Uhr) und Di (22 Uhr) auf gotv.

8. 10. 2016 - 19:00

Die FM4 Charts vom 8. Oktober 2016

Die konstant gut gelaunt klingende Londoner Formation Crystal Fighters stürmt mit "All Night" Platz 1 der Charts.

Im Oktober erscheint das 3. Album der Crystal Fighters. "All Night" ist schon mal jetzt an der Spitze. Außerdem auf dem aufsteigenden Ast: Sohn erreicht mit "Signal" den zweiten Platz und auch Radiohead positioniert sich am Stockerl. Fünf Neueinstiege inklusive Bloc Party.



Interpret Titel VW WW
1 Crystal Fighters All Night 2 5
2 Sohn Signal 3 4
3 Radiohead Present Tense 9 2
4 Justice Randy 10 2
5 Two Door Cinema Club Bad Decisions 11 3
6 Sleaford Mods TCR 7 3
7 Warpaint New Song 4 5
8 Golden Coast Recess 8 4
9 Grossstadtgeflüster Die Kaputtilation 15 2
10 Bon Iver 33 God 17 2
11 James Hersey Miss You 1 6
12 Tunesmith/Villa Life Hands Up 13 3
13 Kytes As We Row 18 3
14 Jamie T Power Over Men 6 5
15 Voodoo Jürgens / Eva Billisich Gitti 5 6
16 Kings Of Leon Waste A Moment 16 3
17 Bloc Party Stunt Queen neu 1
18 Dan Croll Swim neu 1
19 Weeknd / Daft Punk Star Boy neu 1
20 Yukno Zu meinen Göttern 12 6
21 Jamie Lidell Walk Right Back neu 1
22 Kishi Bashi Can't Let Go Juno neu 1
23 Skero/Monobrother Kopf Im Gnack 14 7
24 Schmieds Puls Easy 19 4
25 Twin Atlantic The Chaser 21 4

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.