Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 8. Oktober 2016"

Die konstant gut gelaunt klingende Londoner Formation Crystal Fighters stürmt mit "All Night" Platz 1 der Charts.

Im Oktober erscheint das 3. Album der Crystal Fighters. "All Night" ist schon mal jetzt an der Spitze. Außerdem auf dem aufsteigenden Ast: Sohn erreicht mit "Signal" den zweiten Platz und auch Radiohead positioniert sich am Stockerl. Fünf Neueinstiege inklusive Bloc Party.





