Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Die FM4 Charts vom 8. Oktober 2016"

Erstellt am: 8. 10. 2016 - 19:00 Uhr
Die FM4 Charts vom 8. Oktober 2016
- Die FM4 Charts für 7 Tage im FM4 Player
- Brand New - Die Neuvorstellungen der Woche. Mit Voting.
Im Oktober erscheint das 3. Album der Crystal Fighters. "All Night" ist schon mal jetzt an der Spitze. Außerdem auf dem aufsteigenden Ast: Sohn erreicht mit "Signal" den zweiten Platz und auch Radiohead positioniert sich am Stockerl. Fünf Neueinstiege inklusive Bloc Party.
|Interpret
|Titel
|VW
|WW
|1
|Crystal Fighters
|All Night
|2
|5
|2
|Sohn
|Signal
|3
|4
|3
|Radiohead
|Present Tense
|9
|2
|4
|Justice
|Randy
|10
|2
|5
|Two Door Cinema Club
|Bad Decisions
|11
|3
|6
|Sleaford Mods
|TCR
|7
|3
|7
|Warpaint
|New Song
|4
|5
|8
|Golden Coast
|Recess
|8
|4
|9
|Grossstadtgeflüster
|Die Kaputtilation
|15
|2
|10
|Bon Iver
|33 God
|17
|2
|11
|James Hersey
|Miss You
|1
|6
|12
|Tunesmith/Villa Life
|Hands Up
|13
|3
|13
|Kytes
|As We Row
|18
|3
|14
|Jamie T
|Power Over Men
|6
|5
|15
|Voodoo Jürgens / Eva Billisich
|Gitti
|5
|6
|16
|Kings Of Leon
|Waste A Moment
|16
|3
|17
|Bloc Party
|Stunt Queen
|neu
|1
|18
|Dan Croll
|Swim
|neu
|1
|19
|Weeknd / Daft Punk
|Star Boy
|neu
|1
|20
|Yukno
|Zu meinen Göttern
|12
|6
|21
|Jamie Lidell
|Walk Right Back
|neu
|1
|22
|Kishi Bashi
|Can't Let Go Juno
|neu
|1
|23
|Skero/Monobrother
|Kopf Im Gnack
|14
|7
|24
|Schmieds Puls
|Easy
|19
|4
|25
|Twin Atlantic
|The Chaser
|21
|4