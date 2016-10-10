Today's Webtip: My London

publish a yearly calendar featuring photos from London homeless

The Cliche of the impoverished artist is pretty old. But like many cliches, it is based on a kernel of truth. It is also based on a rather ancient idea of what an artist is.

Cafe Art is a homeless charity that sort of turns that idea on its head. They raise money through the sales oaf art and calendars produced by people who are actually affected by homeless.

Saffron Saidi

Their yearly calendar is the end of a project that puts 100 disposable calendars in the hands of homeless. The result is a fascinating collection of photos that provide a different perspective of a city that is large enough to contain many different realities.

You can view the final selections from this years calendar at cafeart.org.uk