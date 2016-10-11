Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Space Engine"

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

11. 10. 2016 - 11:12

Today's Webtip: Space Engine

Explore the known universe from the comfort of your own home.

Ok, I know I am never going to make it to Mars. I gave up my dreams of space exploration ages ago when it was clear I was never going to meet the minimum physical requirements or be able to stand the process of joining the U.S. Airforce.

Yes, there was a small pang of hope when the private space-race started, but since I knew I wasn't ever likely to meet the new minimum requirements of being a billionaire or boy band member...

But now, I can at least hope to do it from the comfort of my own home. That has a couple of advantages, actually. I don't need to worry about dying a fiery death, can continue to enjoy chips and salsa, and won't have to give up on rooter for the rest of my life.

As an added benefit, I could actually explore the whole of the known universe, fly a variety of ships, and wouldn't have to spend most of the time locked in a tin can looking out at nothing.

Well, I could, if I could get myself to fulfil the minimum requirements of a Windows PC.

en.spaceengine.org

The rest of us can enjoy a somewhat older alternative that will even run on slower systems and is cross-platform.

celestiaproject.net

