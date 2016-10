Today's Webtip: Magnetic

a look at what you can do with 3D printing and some imagination.

Does anyone else find it pretty strange that you can fin 3D printers in consumer electronics stores?

I always wonder what people actually do with them. Don't get me wrong, I love the idea and have played with the idea of getting one for years, I just can't imagine being able to get enough use from one.

But that might just be because of my sad lack if imagination.

I mean, it never occurred to me to make a music video with one.