14. 10. 2016 - 12:12

Today's Webtip: Irish go American

what it sounds (and looks) like when Irish people do American accents.

Accents are fun. As a kid I spent ages trying to recreate accents from all over the place. I probably didn't manage that well, but since most of my potential audience were just as clueless as I was, no one ever complained.

And then I cam to Europe. Where I quickly stopped trying to do any accent that might actually be used by someone I know.

Well, accept for various Viennese accents. Austrians usually got a good laugh out of my poor attempts, so I sucked it up and sounded stupid for cheap laughs.

The best thing about coming here was getting a chance to find out what europeans thought Americans sounded like.

Apparently most Californian guys sound and act like Keanu Reeves.

