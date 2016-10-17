Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Damage Inc."

Today's Webtip: Damage Inc.

the Metallica video game that could have been

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Metallica were to make a video game? Neither had I.

But we have the answer anyway. Way back when, I guess around 2003, the boys in the band apparently thought it would be a good idea to expand their brand into the realm of motorised shoot-em-ups. That fact was actually leaked a while ago, but now some gameplay footage has actually surfaced.

