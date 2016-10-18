Today's Webtip: things to read

A beginners guide to U.S. comics for those who need a place to start.

I used to be a huge comic geek. And then I grew up, had to get a job, pay for rent, and find a way to feed myself. That put an end to my comic collecting days. I still dragged them with me wherever I could, and was usually happy to lend out my reading copy of whatever must read comics or graphic novels I happened to have.

And then my collection was stolen.

While talking to my daughter about comics last night I realised just what a bummer that is. I also realise that I no longer had any idea where to start in making recommendations of things to read. So I did what I always did and checked out my external brain. There are billions of articles on the best comics, most important comics, need to read comics, etc. Some of them obviously better than others. Most of them completely ignoring anything coming out of Europe.

So I apologise for this very U.S. based suggestion, but it actually does do a pretty good job of pointing non-comic geeks toward some decent starting points.

It also turns out that I didn't miss much between the mid 90's and now...

