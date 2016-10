Today's Webtip: ExoMars

watch the first European mars landing live.

Russia and Europe actually got together to send a probe to mars. Now it is there and the landing can be viewed life. The project is meant to be a test for further landings but will also be placing a Trace Gas Orbiter in orbit in order to measure atmospheric gasses on the red planet.

You can read more about the mission and find the live stream at www.space.com