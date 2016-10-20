Today's Webtip: Illustrate!

Hilaritas Press needs some help with their new edition of Prometheus Rising.

Robert Anton Wilson was one of those figures from the late 60's underground whose ideas managed to reach far and beyond that generations boundaries. His works like the Illumantus Trilogy and Cosmic Trigger provided ideas and inspiration to a multitude of underground movements ranging from the political to the purely entertaining and have popped up in music, art, film and literature.

Some people find his works and ideas frightening, some entertaining, and some just weird as fuck. His ideas most definitely had an impact on a lot of the early web and tech culture, especially that part of it that was likely to pop up in magazines like Mondo 2000. Those who missed out on therapy days might be surprised just what kind of thinking was going on behind the scenes of virtual reality development.

Anywho. There is an attempt being made at republishing some of his works. And one of those works seems to be caught up in a rights fight that means the illustration can't be published with the text right now. So the publishing house needs peoples help. They need a bunch of new illustrations rather quickly. You can get the details and contact information at boingboing.net

And if you are at all curious about what this guy is about, have an interview realitysandwich.com