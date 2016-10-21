Today's Webtip: Hacked?

the BBC takes a look at what happens to your account.

Have you ever wondered just what happes to accounts after a massive data breach like the Yahoo, LinkedIn or Sony dumps?

A group of computer scientists from University College London decided to find out. They set up a bunch of gmail accounts and then "accidently" shared the login info. And then they waited to see what would happen.

You can read an overview of the study at www.bbc.com or, if you really want to get to the study itself, you can find a copy online (and freely available!)

What Happens After You Are Pwnd:

Understanding the Use of Leaked Webmail

Credentials in the Wild

www0.cs.ucl.ac.uk