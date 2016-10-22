Today's Webtip: Attacked by things

a few articles about yesterdays DDOS attacks.

You might have noticed that things were a bit weird on the web yesterday.

People trying to enjoy a little console gaming were having a hard time logging on to the playstation network, avid twitter users were suddenly silent, Spotify was spotty and a one site found themselves forced to post straight to Facebook.

The individual sites weren't being attacked. It was, instead, an attack on a DNS provider used by many large U.S. sites that caused the damage. An attack once again coming from the internet of things. A company that, two days ago, posted an article about just what these kinds of attacks mean for their business.

I would imagine they aren't to happy about having such an immediate case-study to work with.

You might have already read about this trend here on FM4

Wired (and a whole bunch of other sites) has a more in-depth explanation of what was going down.

Bruce Schneier has been writing quite a bit about the security issues of many of the devices currently being used online, in one article talking about a systematic and increasingly sophisticated series of attacks that look like a deliberate probing of infrastructure, and another about the economics of these kind of attacks. One in which he puts forward the idea that governments really need to get involved to protect us all.

