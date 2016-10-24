Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Anime IRL"

24. 10. 2016 - 11:00

Today's Webtip: Anime IRL

photos of animated scenes set in their real life locations.

A couple of years ago there was a wave of posts featuring old photos placed in perspective and rephotographed now. The result was an interesting and sometimes enlightening look at the effects of modernization on the world around us. Nick Sullivan, for example, took photos of famous people and juxtaposed them.

Nick Sullivan

Well, it seems that recently anime fans have been doing something similar. Because it looks like quite a few artists were inspired by very specific and very real surroundings.

Bassist Tom

Kotaku has a nice article with a huge selection and some background information for those of you who mightz not be too familiar with the series that seems to have kicked off this trend.

When Anime Meets Real-Life Locations

