Today's Webtip: Dance of Destiny

Dance of Destiny

a happy little dance video made with my favourite FPS

I'm a lazy gamer. Once I find one I like I tend to play that and only that. For the last couple of years that has meant running around as a space wizard getting my butt kicked in PVP matches in Destiny.

One of the fun things about the game is the selection of emotes that can be used. Last year for Halloween they brought out a special one based on the dance in Michael Jackson's Thriller. Needless to say, a few people took advantage of that emote (as well as a few others) to make some entertaining videos. One of the best just popped up in time for this years celebration.

I'm pretty amazed at the choreography here. The use of special powers and certain weapons to create the light show was particularly nifty.

I have to admit that thinking about the plannning and coordination involved makes my head hurt just a little bit though...