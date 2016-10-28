Today's Webtip: Hunt Werewolves

With science! A practical guide to those everyday problems.

One of the things that comes along with being a comics nerd or science fiction fan is endless discussions of the potential science behind the things that happen in those genres. Well, that and discussions about stuff like "could Batman ever really beat Superman?". In other words, speculative fiction tends to be accompanied by a lot of speculation.

Most of my conversations in that direction took place between a lot of teen boys who thought we were way to clever for school. Like literally. Unfortunately most of us hadn't actually had enough schooling to start figuring this stuff out.

But now, there are enough highly educated individuals out there who actually do have some of the knowledge necessary, and they are sharing that with the rest of us. And it's pretty darn entertaining.

One of those individuals is Kyle Hill. He has a series called "Because Science", where he takes on all of the important issues. Like, how can Luke Cage's skin be bullet-proof, could Thor's hammer stop Juggernaut, and how could we safely detect werewolves.

I have to admit, that moonlight being sunlight thing always bothered me. But the question remains, what are you going to do once you find one?