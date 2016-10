Today's Webtip: Behind You

Very short illustrated horror stories.

I love super short horror stories. Twitter has delivered some amazingly scary one sentence wonders that grab your imagination and make you wish it was't so vivid.

Now, for those of you who don't think visually, or try to avoid it, Brain Coldrick has illustrated and animated some of his own. They are all based on a simple concept. One that is perfectly expressed in the title of the series.

Brian Coldrick

Behind You