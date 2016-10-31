Today's Webtip: Whose party is it?

This American Life takes a look at changes in the Republican party.

I have been watching the whole presidential circus in the states and been completely and utterly confused by it. I come from a Republican family in a primarily Democratic state and my personal politics don't even really chart in the U.S.

That means I have had a lot of contact with a pretty wide swath of midwestern political beliefs, and the people who hold them. It also means family get togethers could pretty...

Interesting.

And as I watch whats been going on, and read the posts in my timeline, and follow the comments across the net, I am very, very happy I get to do that from the other side of the ocean.

I have also tried to get some serious feedback from people I know back home. Friends who have been involved in politics and gone through the Ivy-league education process, old-school Republicans of the Reagan variety, and religious conservatives who are very empathetic people. So far I haven't been able to get many answers.

The crew from This American Life did though. They took some time to talk to people form my home state about the Republican part, Trumps election campaign and the issue of Immigration. The result is an interesting hour of radio that talks to Republicans who feel left behind, concerned citizens who feel left out, and immigrant activists who find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Will I Know Anyone at This Party?