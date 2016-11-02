Today's Webtip: NSTAAF

because the world is full of too many facts.

Have you ever felt the need to get some cheap karma on Reddit?

Wanted to impress your friends with a bunch of supremely useless knowledge?

Or just been way too curious for your own good?

Then you might like a podcast I just stumbled across. It's put together by the researchers for BBC Two's quiz panel show QI. Apparently they just ran into too many things that they felt needed to be shared. And since the show itself didn't have room for all of it, they started recording some of them and sharing it with their friends. Who then shared it with their friends, and so on, and so forth.

The result was a podcast that hit it off quite well.

You can find all the fun at the Quite Interesting website where they have decided to share the work of their elves.

No Such Thing as a Fish