Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Dr. Mordrid"

Today's Webtip: Dr. Mordrid

A very low budget Dr. Strange from 1992

Reading about the history of super hero movies, I always found it amusing that they just didn't sell. It is one of those Hollywood wisdoms that used to be viewed as common sense and probably seems pretty silly to anyone looking at the film market these days.

But those of us who have been comic fans for ages know the real reason. The old ones didn't sell because they sucked.

Even the ones that managed to get decent funding and major releases sucked. Yes, even the ones that seemed to do well at the box-office. Sorry Superman fans, but it's just the way things were.

That didn't keep people from trying. And trying. And tying again.

Dr. Strange even has a long history of attempted cinematic and even television productions. One of them actually made it to celluloid. Well, actually, it went straight to VHS, but it did eventually get released. But not before marvel got cold feet and pulled the licensing rights. Since the production had actually been well underway, the people involved decided to muddle on anyways.

Meet Dr. Mordrid

Actually not too bad for a $2 million dollar budget. But It really isn't too surprising that it never saw the inside of a cinema.