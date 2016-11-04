Today's Webtip: Voter Suppression

A series of fake election ads are the latest attempt at rigging the upcoming US elections.

This campaign just continues to keep on giving. Giving comedians, pundits and cynics loads of material.

Donald Trump has spent quite a bit of time talking about rigged elections. There are a variety of ways elections can be rigged, and the most recent attempt to come to light seems to have been done by a proud white supremacist and trump supporter.

some jerk

The idea was to spread a series of fake ads encouraging Hillary supporters to vote early using SMS. The idea being that they then wouldn't actually take part in the real election.

You can read about it at www.buzzfeed.com

I'm going to be focusing on election topics in the web the next couple of days, as part of the lead-up to my election night live-blog. So if you want to spend the night with me following the fun, watch this space and make some time on Tuesday.