Moby im Gespräch über sein neues Album, das niemand hören soll, seine Berühmtheit und Kanye West.

Man mag gar nicht glauben, dass man da gerade eine neue Moby-Platte hört, wenn man in "These Systems Are Failing" reinhört. Aber tatsächlich: Moby & The Void Pacific Choir steht da drauf. Das neue Album des US-Musikers ist laut, schnell und verzerrt, erinnert teilweise an elektronische Digital-Hardcore-Musik, dann wieder an spätere Arbeiten von Gary Numan.

MANIFESTO > THESE SYSTEMS ARE FAILING

in the beginning we needed things.

and if you had things you were happy. you were fed. you survived.

the things saved us. food. weapons. shelter.

but, after eons, we won.

the old deaths had left us alone. our ancestors died of rotten teeth and starvation, wild animals and disease.

they pushed back, and they won.

but we kept going.

we kept eating as if we were about to starve.

we keep fighting even though the old enemies are gone.

we kept killing nature even though we're killing ourselves.

we built great cities. great industries. great systems.

these systems were supposed to feed us, but instead they've killed the animals, the land, and us.

these systems were supposed to protect us, but instead they've poisoned our air, our water, us.

these systems were supposed to serve us.

but instead they're killing us.

we're still acting as our ancestors acted. grasping for food. destroying nature. killing animals and each other.

sustaining systems that haven't worked in a long time.

these systems are killing us.

these systems are killing everything.

these systems are failing.

moby & the void pacific choir

These Systems Are Failing.