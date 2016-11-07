Today's Webtip: FBI?

a short look at the FBI and politics.

Today we found out once again that the head of the FBI doesn't think there is any reason to further pursue Hillary Clinton for her email situation. The creation from the Trump campaign was about what you would expect. He is convinced their is some political foul-play taking place and demands that the people of the country take the issue into their own hands by voting on Tuesday.

For long-time fans of the organisation, the idea that they might not be above meddling in partisan politics, that conclusion isn't really too surprising. The only bit that could leave some people scratching their heads would be the switch to supporting Democrats.

Juan Cole has a little list put together of some of the ways they have gotten their hands dirty in the based. Most of those stories are pretty old, and actually part of the reason some of us had a lot of problems with recent administrations support of extending their snoopability.

Still, it might be an eye-opener for some people.

www.juancole.com

