Today's Webtip: How the US election works

the BBC does a very good job of explaining the method behind the madness

So you have been following the campaigns but still aren't certain how the whole thing works?

Curious about the current state of the polls?

Confused by the claims there have never been two more unpopular candidates?

Want to get ready to follow my live blog of the whole shebang and don't feel like spending most of it wondering just what the heck I am talking about?

Good. Then the BBC has you covered. They have an article covering all of those topics and more to help you get up to speed before the crash.

Because this is one election that is going to have some very unhappy campers no matter what the results.

US election 2016: All you need to know