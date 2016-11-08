US Election Blog 2016

tiny hands, big money, and the lowest popularity ratings ever

Die US-Wahl auf Radio FM4

So. Here we are. The final night of the weirdest campaign I have ever had the (dis)pleasure of experiencing. I have absolutely no idea how this evening is going to end, but I do know that whatever the results, quite a few people are going to be very, very unhappy.

unknown

Right now I am trying to get my command center up and running. Something which is turning out to be much more difficult than I expected. In a campaign that has seen so much online activity, it is just a little surprising that it is so difficult to find any reliable online feeds of the election coverage. Even worse?

Articles that talk about the coverage but completely fail to provide any links to those feeds.

Twitter has supposedly combined forces with Buzzfeed to provide some streaming coverage, but I am still sorting through trash articles to try to find a functional link.

In the meantime feel free to try to get a pulse of that nation by following the twitter hashtag #electionday