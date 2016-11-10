Die Musikwelt über Trump

Stimmen von Arcade Fire bis zu Snoop Dogg: Die Musikwelt reagiert auf den neuen US-Präsidenten.

US-Wahlen 2016 Ergebnisse, Analysen und Reaktionen zu den US-Wahlen 2016 auf fm4.orf.at/usa2016

Es ist entschieden: Obwohl Hillary Clinton in absoluten Zahlen vor ihrem Kontrahenten Donald Trump liegt, ist es doch der republikanische Kandidat, der das viel wichtigere Electoral College für sich entscheiden konnte und damit am 20. Jänner 2017 als 45. Präsident der USA ins Weiße Haus zieht.

Eine Wahl, mit deren Ausgang viele nicht gerechnet haben, geht auch an der Musikwelt nicht spurlos vorüber. Quer durch die Genres von Popstars wie Katy Perry und Rappern wie Schoolboy Q bis zu Rocklegende Mick Jagger. Die Band Best Coast ging sogar soweit, eine Email-Hotline für Leute einzurichten, die sich durch das Ergebnis der Wahl unsicher und ängstlich fühlen. Unter BestCoastHotline@gmail.com kann man sich dort melden, Best Coast-Frontfrau Bethany Cosentino antwortet dann auf soviele Nachrichten wie möglich: "This sucks because part of me is like 'WHAT THE FUCK AMERICA' and the other part of me is like 'yup, not surprised.'"

Two truths: 1) America hates women and minorities, even if Hillary wins. 2) next BC album is gonna be ANGRY as fuck. — Best Coast (@BestCoast) November 9, 2016

If you feel as devastated as I do by this election, you should know that I & so many others are with you. The whole world is not against you — Ezra Furman (@ezrafurman) November 9, 2016

biggest annoyance now is 'oh punk is gonna be so good now' 'oh art is going to be so much better' shut your fucking mouths — WAVVES (@wavves) November 9, 2016

"In the coming days, commentators will attempt to normalize this event..." https://t.co/ZXzsYRQV6W — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 10, 2016

Today is for outrage and disappointment. Tomorrow we take our world back. #revolutionstartshere — lily allen (@lilyallen) November 9, 2016

Mehrere Bands haben angesichts des Wahlausgangs neue Musik veröffentlicht. Die Black Lips haben gleich kurzfristig ein neues Lied unter dem Namen "Deaf Dumb and Blind" aufgenommen. "Felt like making an anarchy style punk song after last night,so here ya go america and world!", schreibt die Band dazu online.

I guess me and Saul from the fat white family are getting married .see u soon United Kingdom

-cole — Black Lips (@TheBlackLips) November 9, 2016

Einen neuen Track als Reaktion auf den Trumpsieg gibt es auch von Run The Jewels. "2100" heißt die Nummer. "For our friends, for our family. For everyone who is hurting or scared right now. Here is a song we wrote months ago," schreibt die Band in einem Statement. "It's about fear and it's about love and it's about wanting more for all of us."

Killer Mike, neben El-P eine Hälfte von Run The Jewels hatte daneben auch einen Auftritt in der Talkshow "The Real", in der er über die möglichen Gründe für den Wahlsieg Donald Trumps sprach. "I think poor white people are mad because the system that promises you something based on that isn't going to ever give you that. I think it's a lie. I think poor people got angry. And I think there just happened to be in this country more poor, angry white people."

The best that we can hope for is that the worst of his promises were lies. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) November 9, 2016

Love and peace to the hopeless today. — win butler (@DJWindows98) November 9, 2016

In England the date is 9.11 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) November 9, 2016

Auch das Thema Auswanderung wurde von manchen Musikern und Musikerinnen thematisiert. Der kanadische Singer-Songwriter Mac DeMarco zeigt sich besonders offen dafür und bietet an, jede Person zu heiraten, die nach Trumps Wahlerfolg nach Kanada ziehen will. Auch Snoop Dogg scheint sich Gedanken zu machen, über die nördliche Grenze zu ziehen. "My new home", schreibt er auf Instagram und bittet in Richtung des kanadischen Rappers Drake, er solle sich schon mal nach Immobilienpreisen umschauen.

My new home. @champagnepapi I need the hookup on some property. Nefew fuck this shit I'm going to the. 6ix Ein von snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) gepostetes Foto am 9. Nov 2016 um 1:02 Uhr

Aber nicht nur negative Stimmen kommen aus der Musikwelt. Die Rapperin Azealia Banks, die sich schon im Vorfeld für Trump ausgesprochen hatte, feierte seinen Sieg zuerst mit dem simplen Posting "We won." und dann dem ausführlicheren Statement: "I'm fucking proud as FUCK of you. One for being a gemini, two for being from NYC, three for winning the presidency and four for beating the media. The last part is your biggest victory in my eyes and I must say that I am TRULY inspired by this and feel deep amounts of vindication."

Einige Bands, die sich zurzeit auf Tour befinden, reagierten während ihrer Konzerte auf das Wahlergebnis. Jamie T, der gestern im WUK in Wien spielte, teilte mit, dass auch er für die nächste Präsidentschaftswahl kandidieren würde. Courtney Barnett coverte bei einer Show den Dan Kelly-Song "Drunk on Election Night".

Der Rapper Schoolboy Q performte bei einer Show in Melbourne den YG-Track "FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)" und hielt davor eine Ansprache: "Each state, everywhere I go, I don’t know one person that said they were voting for Trump. I don’t get it."

I could b wrong witH my statements about your vote not counting, I prolly was jus in my feelings but sHoutout @yg FDT even AUSSIE AGREE FUCK DAT NIGGAH Ein von ScHoolboy Q (@groovyq) gepostetes Video am 9. Nov 2016 um 12:42 Uhr

Und die Band Savages meldete sich schließlich einfach nur mit einem simplen Statement zu Wort: "Don't let the fuckers get you down!" aus dem Lied "Fuckers" der Gruppe aus London.