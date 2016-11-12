Today's Webtip: Poplus

an international federation for Collaborative Civic Coding.

You know, politics isn't just something that happens. And it isn't just something you do every couple of years during elections. It is an actual process that encompasses many processes.

There is na interesting development that has been taking place since the early days of the web. Civic Hacking.

There has been a huge move to get government data open and accessible to all. And yes, there is quite a bit available in Austria and well.

The ting is, what are you going to do with it? How do you access it and how do you make it available to others?

That is what poplus.org deals with. Populous is a group of people working on providing and using tools for accessing and disseminating that data.

For anyone interested in civic coding or open data it might be worth taking a look at.