Today's Webtip: Turn on Reality

an interesting take on the new era of global reality TV. Where, yes indeed, you are the star. And Trump.

So as many people wait with baited breath for the final announcement of what Trump plans to unleash on us, quite a few others are writing about all sorts of other Trumped up stuff.

One of them just happened to to have worked with one of Trumps transition team members. An apparently lovely guy named Peter Thiel who is known for quite a few things. Including utterly destroying a media company.

Both of them were also investors in one of the things that has gotten us to this point. Social Media. Or, I guess now you could call it, Reality TV 2.0.

But, if I say too much about that I will take all of the fun out of reading the post.

So just do it.