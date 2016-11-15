Today's Webtip: Gaslighting

and how it relates to the wellness and self improvement trend

Have you ever spent much time thinking about the monetisation of happiness? Or "well-being"?

Or, hell, even just wellness.

I have. I was lucky enough to experience a monumental shift in those things by being exposed to a totally different value system than the one I had grown up in. I have felt the burden of mere survival be lifted off my shoulders, and wondered at a society that actually had interest in and safeguards for, things like basic work-life balance.

Unfortunately thats not an experience I get to share with too many people. Not the people who grew up here and have never known anything else, not with my people back home who can't imagine such a thing exists.

One thing I can share is falling for the belief that it was possible for me personally tome up for inherent failures in various systems. I isolated myself, lost touch with social interactions that could actually have helped make a difference at multiple levels.

But I just found an article that does a pretty good job of putting some recent developments into perspective. It provides and interesting perspective on the wave of emotion from last summer. It provides no solutions, just thought and analysis and a little bit of humour.

But these things can be useful too, sometimes.

Life-Hacks of the Poor and Aimless