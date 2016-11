Today's Webtip: Tips For Protesters

the EFF has added to their collection of surveillance selfdefense guides

Just in time for the upcoming months of protests in the States, the EFF has expanded their collection of guides to now include some help for those who take tot he streets.

EFF

Although some of the tips are specific to the situation in the U.S., a good portion of them are applicable in almost any country.

They include things like using encryption, how to secure your mobile devices and which apps to use for coordination.

Digital Security Tips for Protesters