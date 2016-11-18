Today's Webtip: Post Truth

an interesting perspective on the US elections. From China.

Post Truth. The Oxford dictionaries word of the year. A new reality for some, and a much older one for others.

Christina Xu is a freelance writer/ethnographer currently based in China. And that makes for a very interesting perspective on something we here in the west have been having to learn to come to terms with.

As we watch the foundation of a fact based reality slowly slip away, or understand that might never have actually had one to begin with, it turn out the experiences of a massive population with their own media coping mechanisms might be interesting.

Watching the Election from The Post-Truth Future