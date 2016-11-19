Today's Webtip: Empathy?

a look at how Facebook has changed the way we empathise

How diverse is your friends list?

Do you mostly all agree with each other or is it still possible to have a sane discussion with someone who might not see the world in the same way as you?

I know mine is fairly diverse. But I also suspect that some of the FB algorithms are keeping me fed with things that I am more likely to agree with. That's nothing new, and it is no surprise, but the effect it could have on us might not be so peachy keen.

If you are wondering what those effects might be, or what you could do to get around them, or just read some suggestions for Mr. Z, then spend some time on this article.