Today's Webtip: Telegraph

Blogging doesn't get any easier than this.

Remember blogging? I know people still do it, but there was a time when it seemed like everyone was eventually going to have their own personal blogs. Now bloggers and blogs tend to be (micro) media concerns slapping stuff out there for money and SEO points.

Personal posting is atomised and spread out across apps and social networking. Which is sort of a shame. Because all of that digital detritus just gets lost in the ether and in many cases is impossible to find again once the mobs ave moved on.

Says the guy who can't keep his own personal blog up/running/organized.

CC BY 2.0, flickr.com, User: Christian Schnettelker

But I digress.

The crew behind Telegram have released a blogging, well, thing.

It's a platform I guess, but there really isn't anything to do put post stuff. It doesn't seem to be connected with any user name, no accounts needed. Which means it's going to be great for trolls, liars and propagandists, as well as for anyone else who might want to write something that requires anonymity.

Anyway, you can read about it, and some of the other stuff they are up to at venturebeat.com, or you can just start typing at telegra.ph.