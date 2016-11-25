Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Oscilloscope Music"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

25. 11. 2016 - 11:38

Today's Webtip: Oscilloscope Music

music made for machines. Well, a machine.

Techmoan likes ancient audio hardware. That love led him to try to track down an Oscilloscope that was made specifically for audio.

So what is anyone going to do when they have a super fancy bit of hardware that was designed for audio? Find audio that was designed for that hardware.

Fortunately enough, there is an artist out there making music that is specifically designed to make pretty images on an oscilloscope. Jerobeam Fenderson. He actually released an album entitled, oddly enough, Oscilloscope Music.

And this is what it looks like when played through a fancy one.

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.