Today's Webtip: Post-Trump Reality

No, not lies and propaganda. Darkness and confusion.

To say that the last US elections were confusing would be an understatement. Politicians, pundits, journalists and you average voter all seem to be asking themselves the same question.

What the hell happened?

There has been a lot of focus the last couple of weeks and social networking, bad news, fake news, outright lies and propaganda. But they all might just be nothing more than symptoms of something greater rather than the problem itself.

One of the best analysis' I have read so far was just published on Think Progress. It gets beyond the issue of information quality and dives in to the intent behind it. It is one of the first that has actually found a framework that suddenly puts President Elect Trumps 3 A.M. tweets into a perspective that makes sense.

APA/AFP/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

It is a long and scary read, but one that might be very important if we are going to be making any sense of the things that are yet to come.

Trump’s lies have a purpose. They are an assault on democracy.