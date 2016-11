Today's Webtip: The Evolution of Stunts

Plus a very interesting look behind the scenes.

Damian Walters does stunts. Actually, in this video he does a whole bucketload of iconic stunts. Safely removed from their original cinematic context and all performed in one room. On a treadmill.

That was fun. But it made me extremely curious about how some of them were done. Especially that flame thing at the end. He was nice enough to provide some answers.