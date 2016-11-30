Today's Webtip: The Glass Room

take a look at your life online. An interesting project from the Mozilla foundation.

The Mozilla Foundation got together with tacticaltech.org to do a pop up presentation in New York.

I think that sounds pretty cool. And really wish I could see something like that here. Or make it there.

But I can't. Fortunately the two of them paid attention to our online needs and have put together an interesting selection of tools, guides, and explanations to help us try to address some of the issues brought up in that project.

The project itself is here: theglassroomnyc.org

But the really interesting bits (well for me) are on their resources page.