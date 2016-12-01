Standort: fm4.ORF.at / Meldung: "Today's Webtip: Ganbare!"

Musik, Film, Heiteres

Dave Dempsey

Radio FM4

Dave Dempsey

Dave digs the Dirt, webtips, IT-memes and other online geekery. Also as Podcast.

1. 12. 2016 - 12:00

Today's Webtip: Ganbare!

Shuzo Matsuoka has the first motivational video that ever actually worked for me.

Are you feeling down?

And troubled?

Do you need a helping hand?

Well, you've got a friend.

You will probably need to watch that with subtitles, but it is worth it. Because Shuzo Matsuoka is a pretty inspiring guy. As someone who grew up in one of those households where self-help books and the bible were the primary reading material, I am usually pretty allergic to the whole "think positive" thing. But for some reason this guy's inspirational nuggets just get to me. Especially when they are complex and enriched with a cheesy soundtrack.

}}

I have no idea why my eyes started leaking from this but, well, that happened. And it made me smile at the same time. So remember folks, ganbare!

Haftungsausschluss

Die ORF.at-Foren sind allgemein zugängliche, offene und demokratische Diskursplattformen. Die Redaktion übernimmt keinerlei Verantwortung für den Inhalt der Beiträge. Wir behalten uns aber vor, Werbung, krass unsachliche, rechtswidrige oder beleidigende Beiträge zu löschen und nötigenfalls User aus der Debatte auszuschließen. Es gelten die Registrierungsbedingungen.