Erstellt am: 1. 12. 2016 - 12:00 Uhr
Today's Webtip: Ganbare!
Are you feeling down?
And troubled?
Do you need a helping hand?
Well, you've got a friend.
You will probably need to watch that with subtitles, but it is worth it. Because Shuzo Matsuoka is a pretty inspiring guy. As someone who grew up in one of those households where self-help books and the bible were the primary reading material, I am usually pretty allergic to the whole "think positive" thing. But for some reason this guy's inspirational nuggets just get to me. Especially when they are complex and enriched with a cheesy soundtrack.
I have no idea why my eyes started leaking from this but, well, that happened. And it made me smile at the same time. So remember folks, ganbare!