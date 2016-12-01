Today's Webtip: Ganbare!

Shuzo Matsuoka has the first motivational video that ever actually worked for me.

Are you feeling down?

And troubled?

Do you need a helping hand?

Well, you've got a friend.

You will probably need to watch that with subtitles, but it is worth it. Because Shuzo Matsuoka is a pretty inspiring guy. As someone who grew up in one of those households where self-help books and the bible were the primary reading material, I am usually pretty allergic to the whole "think positive" thing. But for some reason this guy's inspirational nuggets just get to me. Especially when they are complex and enriched with a cheesy soundtrack.

I have no idea why my eyes started leaking from this but, well, that happened. And it made me smile at the same time. So remember folks, ganbare!